Princess Sirindhorn has new heart problem
published : 26 Dec 2022 at 10:07
writer: Online Reporters
Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has developed a new heart problem after having earlier recovered from a period of abnormally rapid heartbeat, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement issued on Sunday.
The princess had earlier been admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on Nov 21 after complaining of abnormally rapid heartbeat. She underwent a radiofrequency ablation on Nov 22.
She was discharged and returned to Sa Pathum Palace on Dec 4, to rest.
The medical team providing treatment for the princess reported that she had since developed a new type of irregular heartbeat, but the symptoms would be temporary and she would soon recover by herself.
The princess has been advised to suspend her royal engagements for a period, pending a full recovery.
