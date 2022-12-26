Princess Sirindhorn has new heart problem

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visits a display at the ‘Decades of Style: The Royal Wardrobe of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’ exhibition inside the Grand Palace on Dec 13. On hand to receive HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. The exhibition was organised to commemorate Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s 90th birthday on Aug 12. (Photo supplied)

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has developed a new heart problem after having earlier recovered from a period of abnormally rapid heartbeat, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The princess had earlier been admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on Nov 21 after complaining of abnormally rapid heartbeat. She underwent a radiofrequency ablation on Nov 22.



She was discharged and returned to Sa Pathum Palace on Dec 4, to rest.



The medical team providing treatment for the princess reported that she had since developed a new type of irregular heartbeat, but the symptoms would be temporary and she would soon recover by herself.



The princess has been advised to suspend her royal engagements for a period, pending a full recovery.