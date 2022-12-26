Fire destroys homes at refugee camp

The remains of 21 wooden, thatch-roofed houses destroyed by a fire at a camp sheltering war refugees from Myanmar at a border village in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province, on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A fire at a camp sheltering war refugees from Myanmar in Sangkhla Buri district burned down 21 houses and damaged 10 others on Sunday.

Suthiporn Siwawetpikul, the Sangkhla Buri district chief, said the camp houses about 3,400 Myanmar war refugees and at Ban Ton Yang, the Moo 5 village in tambon Nong Lu.



The fire began about 12.20pm. Twenty-one houses were completely destroyed and 10 others were damaged. Nobody was hurt.



Mr Suthiporn said the fire was believed to have started in a kitchen and quickly spread through the wooden, thatch roofed houses. At the time, most of the refugees were taking part in activities celebrating Christmas.



The Border Consortium, a non-governmental organisation, had been informed so that it could provide assist to the fire-hit refugees.



Sangkhla Buri district officials had arranged for the refugees left homeless by the fire to stay at a school inside the camp. They were provided with food and necessities.