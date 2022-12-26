Section
Fire destroys school building, band instruments
Thailand
General

published : 26 Dec 2022 at 13:21

writer: Nujaree Rakrun

Fire destroys a building at Thung Song School in Thung Song district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, early on Monday. All the school's brass band instruments were stored inside, and were also destroyed. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A school building was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning in Thung Song district, with damage estimated at 10 million baht.

The fire started about 2am in a building in the grounds of Thung Song School at Moo 2 village in tambon Tham Yai, Pol Capt Roengchai Khaoruang, duty officer at Thung Song, said.

Fire crews rushed to the school put out the fire in about an hour, but by then the building had been destroyed. All the musical instruments of the school's brass band were stored in the building and were also destroyed.

The damage was initially estimated at10 million baht.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire.

