Their Majesties now recovered from Covid-19
Thailand
General

published : 26 Dec 2022 at 16:15

writer: Online Reporters

Their Majesties the King and Queen arrive at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to visit Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati on Dec 16. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
Their Majesties the King and Queen arrive at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to visit Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati on Dec 16. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Their Majesties the King and Queen have recovered from Covid-19 and can now perform royal duties as usual, the Royal Household Bureau announced on Monday.

On Dec 17, the bureau announced that royal doctors performed coronavirus tests on the King and Queen and the results were positive, with mild symptoms. Their Majesties were given medication, with the recommendation they refrain from attending functions.

After a period of rest, Their Majesties were given antigen tests and the results were negative.

Doctors concluded the royal couple had recovered from Covid-19 and could resume their usual duties, the latest announcement said. 

