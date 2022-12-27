Dead sailor from HTMS Sukhothai found off Chumphon

Section
Thailand
General

published : 27 Dec 2022 at 12:18

writer: Online Reporters

The zoning grid for Royal Thai Navy and other ships participating in the joint search for the missing crewmen of HTMS Sukhothai. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy Facebook account)

The body of another sailor from the sunken warship HTMS Sukhothai was found on Tuesday in the sea off Chumphon province as the search for the missing crewmen continued for a ninth day.

V/Adm Pichai Lorchusakul, commander of the 1st Region of the Royal Thai Navy, said on Tuesday the body was found in search zone 9A, near Koh Sak off the Chumphon coast. 

A Fisheries Department boat would take the body to the search and rescue field operations centre in Bang Saphan district of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

V/Adm Pichai said the dead sailor's clothing indicated he was a new member of the corvette's crew. A trawler was taking care of the body until the Fisheries Department boat arrived, he added.

The navy would not add the dead sailor found on Tuesday to the official death toll from the ill-fated corvette until his identity was confirmed, he said.

The death toll as of Monday was 18, with 11 still missing.

