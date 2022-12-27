Pattaya New Year Countdown fireworks to go ahead

Pattaya mayor Poramet Ngampichet tells reporters at Bali Hai pier the New Year Countdown fireworks display will go ahead on the night of Dec 31. (Photo: PRPattaya Facebook)

Pattaya Municipality has reversed its decision to cancel the New Year Countdown fireworks display, which will go ahead. Other fireworks displays remain cancelled.

Pattaya mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced the U-turn as he led municipal executives to inspect preparations for Pattaya Countdown 2023 at Bali Hai pier.

Mr Poramet instructed city officials to ensure the safety of tourists, and announced a change of plans for the New Year celebration.

He confirmed that on Dec 29-30 there would be no fireworks displays. However, on the night of Dec 31 a fireworks display would be part of the New Year countdown activities, he said, reversing a previous announcement.

Free bus services would be provided for visitors at three locations - Outlet Mall Pattaya, Terminal 21 Pattaya and Big C South Pattaya mall, Pattaya municipality public relations office said.

The mayor asked motorcycle taxi drivers, operators of boats, songtaew taxis and other businesses to be good hosts, provide friendly services to visitors and not take advantage on them, to create a good image for the resort city and impress visitors.

Earlier, Pattaya municipality announced the cancellation of fireworks planned as part of its New Year countdown activities from Dec 29-31.

No reasons were provided for the cancellation. However, other organisations also announced cancellations or changes to year-end celebrations.

Some said they made the decision out of respect for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who remains unconscious in hospital after collapsing in Nakhon Ratchasima on Dec 15.

Other planned events in Pattaya, including concerts, remain unchanged.

Pattaya City Mayor Direct Line Facebook page said the New Year fireworks display at Bali Hai pier would be the longest the city had ever staged, and there would be concerts. There would also be fireworks and music on Koh Lan island on Dec 31. There would be no fireworks on Dec 29 and 30, but there would be concerts and booths selling food, drinks and other stuff.