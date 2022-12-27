National Parks chief arrested, charged with demanding bribes

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation director-general Rutchada Suriyakul Na Ayutya, in yellow T-shirt and black jacket, is taken to the Counter Counter Corruption Division (CCD) to hear charges of malfeasance and demanding bribes. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

The head of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation was arrested at his office in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district on Tuesday on charges of demanding or receiving bribes and malfeasance in office.

A team of police led by Counter Corruption Division (CCD) commander Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew arrived at the department’s Sueb Nakhasathien Building in Lat Yao area on Tuesday morning and took director-general Rutchada Suriyakul Na Ayutya away to hear the charges against him at their head office.

Mr Rutchada was at a meeting with senior officials at the time. Police entered the meeting room around 9.30am, as heads and senior officials of agencies under the department arrived with gift baskets to give their New Year wishes to the department chief.

Mr Rutchada had earlier issued an instruction not to give him any gift baskets or presents, only New Year best wishes.

The police action in storming suddenly into the meeting room caught the department chief off guard and bewildered the other executives, officials and well-wishers who were there.

The police took Mr Rutchada away to hear and acknowledge charges of demanding or agreeing to accept bribes or other benefits for his personal gain, abuse of authority and malfeasance in office.

The arresting officers searched Mr Rutchada’s office before taking him to the CCD office for legal proceedings. They found 5 million baht in cash during the search and impounded it as evidence for further examination.

His arrest came after Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, former head of Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi, had earlier filed a complaint with CCD police against Mr Rutchada, accusing him of abusing his authority in transferring officials who refused to pay him 500,000 baht to positions far away from their home provinces.

Mr Chaiwat also accused the department chief of demanding money from heads of agencies under the department. The amount of money was based on the size of the budgets each agency received, Mr Chaiwat alleged.

Mr Rutchada would collect 18.5% of the budgets allocated to national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, and 30% of the budgets received by forest fire prevention units, Mr Chaiwat alleged.

Police began an investigation after receiving the complaint, and later decided to press charges against the department chief.



