Current vaccines 'will do' for coming year: ministry

The second generation of Covid-19 vaccines is unlikely to be included in the Department of Medical Services' procurement pipeline next year while current vaccines remain effective in reducing severe symptoms, says its deputy director-general.

Dr Weerawut Iamsamran said on Tuesday that no evidence has emerged to back claims that bivalent vaccines offer better results than the monovalent platforms widely being used to prevent advanced infection and severe symptoms. "Therefore, the current Covid-19 vaccines can still achieve the goal, especially in reducing severe symptoms of Covid-19," he said.

He was speaking during the launch of a campaign to promote Long-Acting Antibody (LAAB) combinations among at-risk groups, especially the elderly and those living with low immunity, at Rajavithi Hospital.

Dr Weerawut said the Ministry of Public Health is still striving to limit the number of severe cases to prevent public health system collapse in the event of a sudden surge in the virus.

"We have seen bed occupancy reduced to only 12% despite the outbreak. We have also seen a more rapid reduction in daily infections than expected due to the extensive vaccination roll-out and preventive measures such as mask wearing," he said.

However, the department will monitor the efficiency of bivalent vaccines against new variants.

It had stockpiled enough vaccines, drugs and other medical supplies for the year ahead.

The Food and Drug Administration has also approved LAAB combinations for treating the disease, which is now being routinely prescribed to the elderly to prevent severe symptoms.

According to the department, 26,000 of 250,000 doses have been given out so far.

The department has extended the group to people aged 60 who have never received the vaccine before and people aged 70 years who received the last shot over six months ago.