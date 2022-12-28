Section
Travellers advised to leave homes in police care
published : 28 Dec 2022 at 13:39

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

An officer takes a photo of a house in Bangkok registered for police care during the long holiday. (File photo)

People who travel during the long New Year holiday are advised to leave their homes in police care while they are away, government deputy spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

Ms Rachada said the Royal Thai Police are running a special "leave homes in police care" programme as part of crime suppression operations to ensure the safety of life and property during the holiday period.

People can register using the app "ฝากบ้าน 4.0" (OBS) by taking these steps:  loading the application, filling in information and selecting the police station they want to provide the service.

People can also obtain and file a request form at the police station near their home.

Ms Rachada said before leaving home people should make sure their doors and windows are properly locked.  Also, children or elderly people should not be left in a house without care while they are away, she added.

