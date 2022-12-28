New Year road safety campaign begins, with prizes

Northeast-bound traffic builds up on Highway 2 in Nakhon Ratchasima province, the gateway to Isan, on Wednesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Police began their annual seven-day New Year road safety campaign on Wednesday, offering 10,000-baht prizes to people who submit the best videos of traffic violations.

The national police chief opened the New Year traffic safety centre at police headquarters.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said that the centre would manage the Dec 29-Jan 4 road safety campaign, during which about 50,000 police would be deployed nationwide to strictly enforce traffic rules.

The national police chief predicted 7.3 million vehicles would travel the roads during the seven days. The exodus from Bangkok would peak on Wednesday and Thursday and return trips should be at their highest level next Monday and Tuesday, he said.

Police would strictly enforce speed limits and target drivers under the influence of alcohol and failure to use seat belts and helmets for motorcyclists. Speeding and drink-driving were always the most common causes of traffic accidents, he said.

People were invited to submit videos of traffic violations during the seven days. Police would select the seven best, which would each receive a 10,000-baht prize, the national police chief said. Entries could be sent to traffic radio stations JS100 and FM91 Trafficpro.

To facilitate New Year traffic, police would have 3,771 checkpoints nationwide and position tow trucks to clear traffic lanes when needed.

They would open special lanes in 10 provinces to speed up traffic flow and trucks with 10 wheels or more would be banned from seven routes, except for trucks carrying fuel and fresh food, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

The seven-day campaign was aimed at building public awareness of safe driving, which was a key factor of traffic safety, he said.

A total of 333 people lost their lives and 2,672 were injured in 2,707 road accidents nationwide during the seven days of the 2021-2022 New Year holiday.