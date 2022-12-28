Section
Bodies of 3 corvette seamen found, 5 still missing
Thailand
General

Bodies of 3 corvette seamen found, 5 still missing

published : 28 Dec 2022 at 20:21

writer: Wassana Nanuam

A navy scuba diver reaches the side of sunken HTMS Sukhothai on the seabed about 37 kilometres off Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Wednesday. The Thai lettering shows the name Sukhothai. (Photo supplied)
A navy scuba diver reaches the side of sunken HTMS Sukhothai on the seabed about 37 kilometres off Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Wednesday. The Thai lettering shows the name Sukhothai. (Photo supplied)

Three bodies of navy sailors from sunken HTMS Sukhothai were found in the southern province of Chumphon while five colleagues from the corvette remained missing on Wednesday, according to the navy spokesman.

Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin, the spokesman, said on Wednesday that the three bodies were navy sailors.

One of them was found on Koh Samet in Muang district of Chumphon. Another was spotted on Koh Ngam Yai, also in Muang district, and the third body was found near Koh Samet.

Also on Wednesday scuba divers reached sunken HTMS Sukhothai, which lay on the seabed about 40 metres under the surface off Bang Saphan district, Prachuap Khiri Khan. They inspected the damage to the corvette and were to plan the next steps of its examination.

The corvette was carrying 105 seamen when it sank in stormy seas in the Gulf of Thailand off Prachuap Khiri Khan on Dec 18. Seventy-six were rescued and 24 were confirmed dead, including 20 corpses yet to be identified.

