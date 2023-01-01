Climate project wraps up after five years

The five-year Thai-German Climate Programme (TGCP) has supported Thailand in strengthening its foundation for ambitious climate action, according to a recent panel.

Funded by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the TGCP was launched in 2018.

The programme was implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

International and national experts worked closely with Thai governmental partners across the five key areas of climate policy, agriculture, energy, waste and water to support Thailand's policy and planning capacity towards 2050 carbon neutrality and 2065 net-zero emission pathways, observers said.

Stakeholders in Thailand recently discussed the lessons learned from the five-year project including the feasibility of future collaboration on climate action in relevant sectors while strengthening the network among national stakeholders on climate-related issues, they said.

Phirun Saiyasitpanich, secretary-general of the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP), said that as a result of the five-year implementation plan, Thailand has made progress in transforming the results of international climate negotiations into national policies with practical outcomes.

The Thai-German cooperation, particularly the Climate Programme, has contributed to the widely-supported goal of battling climate change, the secretary-general said.

Georg Schmidt, Ambassador of Germany to Thailand, stressed the success of the capacity building and development programme.

The two countries have collaborated and exchanged knowledge, goods, technology, culture and science, he said.

"We are united in the sense of urgency and [have] a strong commitment to achieve the sustainable development goals," he said.