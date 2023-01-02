Electric boat service gets fresh start

Electric-powered boats are on Padung Krung Kasem canal, Bangkok, in 2020. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is moving to resume the electric boat service along Klong Phadung Krung Kasem in May, which was suspended last year due to low passenger numbers.

The boats had been rolled out on May 30, 2020 before it was suspended on Sept 16 last year when the contract with the private operator expired.

The decision not to retain the service was made as few people were using the boats, according to Thaiphat Thanasombutkul, acting director of the Traffic and Transportation Department.

The department is now looking to dust off the service and revised terms of reference (ToR) are being drafted for a new contractor to operate the service with seven electric boats in the fleet.

The boats will run from 6am to 7pm, most likely from May onwards, with the department to evaluate the service's profitability annually.

On Dec 29, a Facebook post Suttachitt Narutt" complained about the suspended commuter boats.

"The boats have been sitting idle for months. When will they return to service?" read the grievance.

The comment said the boat service provides ease of commuting as it connects to public buses, the MRT underground trains and Hua Lamphong train station.

The Facebook post was shared more than 200 times. Some questioned the transparency of the boat project while others appeared to be directing their criticism at the Bangkok governor for leaving the service idle for many months.

According to the department, the first phase of the service involves deploying eight boats with the ride lasting a maximum 20 minutes across 11 piers in four districts.

The boats will be outfitted with a GPS system, closed-circuit television and additional on-board lighting for passenger safety, as well as better accessibility for passengers using bicycles and wheelchairs.

Prior to the service's suspension, commuters were charged a flat-rate fare of 10 baht.