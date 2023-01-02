4,300 caught drink-driving Dec 29-Jan 1

A total of 4,300 motorists were placed on probation during the first four days (Dec 29-Jan 1) of the New Year holiday after being caught drink-driving, Department of Probation director-general Veerakit Hanparipan said on Monday.

Another 11 were given probation for reckless driving and 197 for driving under the influence of drugs.

In total 4,508 drivers were put on probation during Dec 29-Jan 1.

The three provinces with the most drink-driving offenders were Roi-et (255), Nonthaburi (253) and Loei (245).

Mr Veerakit said those being put on probation must strictly observe the following conditions - report regularly to probation officials, join activities to educate people about the traffic law and refraining from consuming alcohol.

Those found to be at risk of addiction to alcohol would be sent for treatment at a rehabilitation facility of the Ministry of Public Health.

Those found to be highly likely to repeat the offence would be sent to a camp for intensive behavioural adjustment for three days. During this period they would participate in providing public services such as helping hospital medical staff care for people injured in road accidents, to awaken their road safety awareness.