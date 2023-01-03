BCG model for rice farms

Four agricultural associations have joined hands to promote the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) model in rice farms across ten provinces, covering about 50,000 rai of paddy fields, with the aim of getting them to produce premium-quality rice.

The associations are the Save Planet Agro-Economy Development Association, the Community Rice Centre Association of Thailand, the Agriculturist Association and the Thai Rice Mills Association.

Pana Tappinkorn, president of the Save Planet Agro-Economy Development Association, recently said that the BCG model would be applied during off-season planting. It is a continuation of Save-Planet Rice's pilot projects which it successfully implemented in 20 villages.

The project helped lower investment costs, increased productivity and improved rice quality, he said.

He said the rice produced by the villages which took part in the pilot project commanded premium prices. It was handed out as gifts at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) 2022 summit.

The model applied in the pilot project will be gradually introduced to farmers nationwide, starting with farmers in Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, and Lop Buri.

These farmers will be encouraged to grow their rice organically, in an environmentally friendly manner to ensure their sustainability, said Mr Pana.

The four associations recently signed a memorandum of understanding to work on sustainable, chemical-free rice production.

It will help farmers save on production costs, he said.

The MoU was endorsed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Nov 21.

"There have been some orders from China. This warm reception will encourage the expansion of the BCG model and make Thai rice the country's top revenue source again," he said.