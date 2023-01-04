6,992 on probation for drink-driving

A Transport Co bus driver blows into a breathalyser held by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, part of the campaign to reduce road accidents. (File photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

A total of 6,992 motorists were placed on probation and their licences suspended for drink-driving during the first six days of the week-long New Year holiday period, Probation Department director-general Veerakit Hanparipan said on Wednesday.

Another 15 were put on probation for reckless driving and 270 for driving under the influence of drugs.



In total, 7,277 drivers were placed on probation during the six days Dec 29-Jan 3.



The three provinces with the most drink-driving cases were Roi-et (427), Nonthaburi (318) and Samut Prakan (252).



Mr Veerakit said the department placed emphasis on strict enforcement of the law along with measures to rehabilitate offenders.



Lawbreakers placed on probation must report regularly to probation officials, join in activities to educate people about traffic law and abstain from alcohol. Their driver's licences were also suspended.



Those deemed to be at risk of addiction to alcohol were sent for treatment at a rehabilitation facility of the Ministry of Public Health.

Those found to be highly likely to repeat the offence would be sent to a camp for three days. During this period they would participate in providing public services such as helping hospital medical staff care for people injured in road accidents, to increase their road safety awareness.