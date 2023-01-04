Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
6,992 on probation for drink-driving
Thailand
General

6,992 on probation for drink-driving

published : 4 Jan 2023 at 10:56

writer: Online Reporters

A Transport Co bus driver blows into a breathalyser held by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, part of the campaign to reduce road accidents. (File photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
A Transport Co bus driver blows into a breathalyser held by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, part of the campaign to reduce road accidents. (File photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

A total of 6,992 motorists were placed on probation and their licences suspended for drink-driving during the first six days of the week-long New Year holiday period, Probation Department director-general Veerakit Hanparipan said on Wednesday.

Another 15 were put on probation for reckless driving and 270 for driving under the influence of drugs. 

In total, 7,277 drivers were placed on probation during the six days Dec 29-Jan 3.

The three provinces with the most drink-driving cases were Roi-et (427), Nonthaburi (318) and Samut Prakan (252).

Mr Veerakit said the department placed emphasis on strict enforcement of the law along with measures to rehabilitate offenders.

Lawbreakers placed on probation must report regularly to probation officials, join in activities to educate people about traffic law and abstain from alcohol. Their driver's licences were also suspended.

Those deemed to be at risk of addiction to alcohol were sent for treatment at a rehabilitation facility of the Ministry of Public Health.

Those found to be highly likely to repeat the offence would be sent to a camp for three days. During this period they would participate in providing public services such as helping hospital medical staff care for people injured in road accidents, to increase their road safety awareness.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Tech

China's mobile game Genshin Impact bags $4bn

Genshin Impact, the video game launched by Shanghai studio miHoYo in September 2020, bagged US$4 billion in global revenue by the end of 2022 to make it one of the most successful mobile titles of all time and marking the rise of China-developed games.

12:00
World

Did a fourth-grader write this, or Chatbot?

NEW YORK: It’s hard to fully grasp the enormous potential of ChatGPT, a recently released artificial intelligence chatbot. The bot doesn’t just search and summarize information that already exists. It creates new content, tailored to your request, often with a startling degree of nuance, humor and creativity.

11:49
World

Myanmar junta marks Independence Day with show of force

Myanmar troops and weaponry paraded through the military-built capital Naypyidaw to mark Independence Day Wednesday, days after the junta increased democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi's jail term to 33 years.

11:38