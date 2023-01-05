Search for missing crew to head south

The HTMS ‘Sukhothai’ is seen at an annual military drill at Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri in March 2022 when it launched torpedoes. The corvette sank on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Royal Thai Navy has completed its search on 33 islets in Chumphon but has not yet found the last five missing crew members of HMTS Sukhothai.

Wednesday marked the eighteenth day of the search.

Underwater, surface, and land teams will move further south to look for them around and on islets and islands in Surat Thani, navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin said on Wednesday.

He also said that a body suspected to be that of Acting LCdr Phonlarat Sirodom would be identified and verified today.

The navy held the royal-sponsored cremations for two dead crew members on Wednesday afternoon at Wat Sri Wano Padsathit in Rayong's Klang district.

One was for CPO1 Kunakorn Jariyos, 35, known as Mor Champ, who was a nurse on the ship.

He helped three other crewmen survive while floating in the sea with two life jackets until they were rescued by the crews of HTMS Kraburi.

Shortly after, Kunakorn asked to have the life jackets back, telling people on the vessel that he would help find other missing crew members, which was the last time anyone saw him alive.

He has since been lauded as a hero by the Royal Thai Navy, said Adm Pokkrong.

The spokesman also clarified that the compensation that the navy gave to the dead victims' families would come from funds and insurance policies that each victim had and from donations from the private sector.

Compensation was given as soon as possible to the families by the navy, led by Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, out of concern for their welfare, he added.

HMTS Sukhothai sank on the night of Dec 18 with 105 people on board as the vessel was patrolling in rough seas off Prachuap Khiri Khan's Bang Saphan district.

The sunken corvette lies on the seabed about 40 metres below the surface off Bang Saphan district, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of the 105 crew members, 76 were rescued; 24 others have been found dead, and five remained missing as of Wednesday.