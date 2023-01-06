SRT told to check rail hub ahead of launch

Saksayam: Buses to act as feeder

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has been ordered to check Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal, also known as Bang Sue Grand Station, to ensure it is ready for launch, said Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

Fifty-two long-distance trains from the northern, southern and north-eastern lines are preparing for long-distance operations from the Grand Station in Bangkok starting Jan 19, according to the ministry.

Mr Saksayam on Thursday urged agencies to check the station to ensure services at the station's commercial area will run smoothly during the launch.

The SRT and SRT Electrified Train Co Ltd will launch a social media marketing campaign to help boost commuter numbers on the station's Red Line.

Long-distance train services in Bangkok have been transferred from Hua Lamphong Station on Rong Mueang Road to the Grand Station, about 8.1 kilometres north, to alleviate traffic bottlenecks in the capital. Regular, urban, and tour trains will remain at Hua Lamphong Station.

Commuters can use their tickets to travel between the Grand Station and the SRT Dark Red Line at Don Muang Station to connect with other long-distance stations without extra charge. Monthly tickets can also be used for the Red Line service without additional charges.

Mr Saksayam said public buses along certain routes -- including the 1-33, 2-15 and 2-17 lines -- have been improved to serve as a feeder service for the Red Line system, which is currently undergoing a hearing process. He said a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority to initiate the monthly joint-ticketing system by this month so commuters can take advantage of the BMTA's public bus service.