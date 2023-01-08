Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Huge fireworks shipment destined for Malaysia seized in Sadao
Thailand
General

Huge fireworks shipment destined for Malaysia seized in Sadao

published : 8 Jan 2023 at 12:23

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Cases of fireworks, believed destined for Malaysia, are unloaded from a lorry parked near a house in Sadao district, Songkhla, early on Sunday. Authorities were checking whether the shipment was legal. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
Cases of fireworks, believed destined for Malaysia, are unloaded from a lorry parked near a house in Sadao district, Songkhla, early on Sunday. Authorities were checking whether the shipment was legal. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: About 300 cases of fireworks destined for Malaysia were seized in Sadao district of this southern province in the small hours on Sunday.

The seizure was made by a combined unit of soldiers from Infantry Company 5021, Padang Besar police and administrative officials in Sadao district.

At about 1.30am, the team searched an articulated lorry with Malaysian licence plate number BGY 3658. The vehicle was parked near house No 6 on Padang Besar road in tambon Padang Besar, Sadao district.

The lorry's trailer was covered with fertiliser sacks with ground coconut husks on top.

In the search, the authorities found about 300 cases containing a large quantity of fireworks.

Nobody showed up to claim ownership of the fireworks.

Uthen Sae Chen, the house owner's son, told police his family had leased out the space behind the house to shipping companies to park vehicles used to transpot cargo in and out of the country via the Sadao border checkpoint.

Police were to contact the company that owned the lorry to determine whether it had a proper permit to transport the fireworks. If not, those concerned would initially be charged with violating the law on firearms, ammunition, explosives and fireworks.

Police believed the fireworks were destined for Malaysia ahead of the Chinese New Year, which falls on Jan 22.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Twitter further cuts staff overseeing global content moderation

Twitter Inc made further staff cuts in the trust and safety team handling global content moderation and in the unit related to hate speech and harassment, Bloomberg news reported on Saturday.

13:31
Tech

From bees to bullets, CES tech show gives gamers the feels

Getting shot, standing in a downpour, being surrounded by bees: None are ideal, but for gamers, feeling the sensations of each is the goal.

13:01
World

Normal travel between mainland, Hong Kong resumes with border reopening

HONG KONG/SHENZHEN: Normal travel between mainland and Hong Kong resumed as various control points linking Shenzhen and Hong Kong reopened on Sunday morning.

12:50