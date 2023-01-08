Some visitors must show minimum US$10,000 health insurance

Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport, the country’s gateway, are directed to a health screening area by officers in December 2021. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) from Monday will require visitors whose next destinations require proof of a negative Covid-19 test to show health insurance coverage worth at least US$10,000.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Sunday the CAAT's notice requires visitors who must test negative for Covid-19 before leaving Thailand to show proof of health insurance coverage worth at least $10,000 in case the test leads to Covid-19 treatment.

People holding passports from Thailand and the United Nations, those with diplomatic passports and those in transit are exempted from the health insurance requirement.

The CAAT will also require air travellers aged over 18 to have documented proof of at least two doses of Covid-19 vaccine or of their full recovery from Covid-19 within the previous 180 days.

Visitors who do not meet the vaccination requirements must have relevant medical certificates explaining why.

Those who fail to show the required documents may be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival. Travellers who develop Covid-19 symptoms during their flight will be advised to have a Covid-19 test upon arrival.

Travellers will be advised to weari face masks throughout heir flight except during meals or in emergency.

The notice was issued on Saturday night and was set to take effect from 8am on Jan 9 (Monday). It will expire at 12.59am on Jan 31.