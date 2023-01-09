Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Crash victim wants replacement car from Bentley driver
Thailand
General

Crash victim wants replacement car from Bentley driver

published : 9 Jan 2023 at 12:53

writer: Online Reporters

The damaged Bentley and overturned Mitsubishi Pajero, right, at the scene after the crash on a Bangkok expressway early on Sunday morning. (Photo: Facebook page of Nichawee artsuriyapat)
The damaged Bentley and overturned Mitsubishi Pajero, right, at the scene after the crash on a Bangkok expressway early on Sunday morning. (Photo: Facebook page of Nichawee artsuriyapat)

The owner of a brand-new vehicle wrecked by a speeding Bentley while taking her family to see her parents wants full compensation from the errant driver, including a replacement new car.

Nichawee Chartsuriyapat and five other members of her family, one a 4-year-old, were leaving Bangkok in her Mitsubishi Pajero to see her parents in the northeastern province of Bung Kan, she wrote on her Facebook page.

The Pajero was brand new, she said. She had bought the vehicle and took delivery just 21 days before the terrible crash. It was wrecked, and she wanted a brand-new replacement.

Expressway police said the crash happened on the Chaloem Maha Nakhon expressway about 1am on Sunday.

Dashboard video from another vehicle (see below) showed the speeding Bentley in the left lane passing a pickup truck, swerving into the middle lane and then hitting the rear of Ms Nichawee's Pajero, sending it out of control into the path of a fire truck in the right lane with its lights flashing as it headed to a fire.

The wrecked Pajero finished upside down on the road.

Ms Nichawee said the people in her car were injured, but fortunately survived the crash because they were all wearing seatbelts. The Bentley driver had not been breathalysed for alcohol use at the scene of the crash, she said.

Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong, the police spokesman, said on Monday that police had pressed charges against the driver of the Bentley and expected results from alcohol and drug tests on Tuesday.

Police would speed up investigation and ensure justice in the case, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Auto

Hydrogen-powered buses now on roads of Beijing Winter Olympics co-host city

SHIJIAZHUANG: Nearly a year after the city of Zhangjiakou in north China's Hebei Province co-hosted the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, 444 hydrogen-powered buses have become the preferred mode of public transport for locals. These buses were first used for the Olympics.

13:42
Video

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID

China has reopened its borders to international visitors for the first time since travel restrictions were imposed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. - REUTERS

13:22
Video

Bustle at Hong Kong border as China ends quarantine

Travelers streamed across land and sea crossings from Hong Kong to mainland China on Sunday (January 8), many eager for long-awaited reunions, as China opened borders that have been all but shut for three years due to COVID-19. - REUTERS

13:20