Entry requirements clarified for overseas visitors

The government clarified the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand's rules for incoming international passengers on Monday, scrapping a rule which required inbound travellers to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

While incoming passengers won't be asked to produce a Covid-19 vaccination certificate upon arriving in Thailand, travellers are urged to take note of additional rules which might impact their journey. These include:

Passengers whose flights originated in a country that still has Covid-19 travel restrictions, which may prevent them from returning in the case of infection, are required to purchase health insurance. The policy must cover at least US$10,000 of Covid-19 treatment plus an additional seven days.

Incoming students and business travellers may be exempted from purchasing health insurance if they are able to show that their hosts have agreed to cover the costs of Covid-19 treatment throughout the duration of their stay in Thailand.

Holders of diplomatic passports and United Nations laissez-passer documents are also exempted from the health insurance requirement.

Holders of Thai passports and transit/transfer passengers are exempted from vaccination checks and health insurance requirements.

Passengers who fail to produce the required documents must be subjected to Covid-19 testing at the port of arrival.

Airlines must adhere to and ask passengers to comply with related public health regulations, such as wearing masks at all times except during meals or emergency situations.

Passengers who develop Covid-19 symptoms en route shall be tested upon arrival.