Students killed, injured in 3-vehicle collision

Rescue workers retrieve injured students from the wrecked school van following the three vehicle accident in Muang district of Phichit on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Sitthipoj Kebui)

PHICHIT: Two students were killed and 15 others and their driver injured in a three-vehicle collision in Muang district on Monday afternoon, police said.

The accident involved a sedan, a student van and an SUV and occurred about 5.30pm between kilometre markers 98-99 on Highway 115 (Phichit-Sak Lek) at Ban Noen Samo in tambon Pa Ma Khap.

The sedan driver, Kesorn Khamintakul, told police she had tried to overtake the van on the left. She was unable to do so and crashed into the left side of the van. The impact caused the van to veer to the right, crossing the centre line and colliding with an oncoming SUV.

All three vehicles suffered severe damage, particularly the van, which was taking 17 students from schools in Muang district to their homes in Sak Lek district.

Rescuers took about one hour to cut open the wrecked van to help the trapped students. The driver and all 17 students were injured, some seriously. They were rushed to Phichit Hospital. About 8pm, two of the injured students were pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation was underway to establish grounds for charges to be laid.