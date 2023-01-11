Section
B300 tourist fee to take effect in June
Thailand
General

published : 11 Jan 2023 at 14:09

writer: Reuters

Vietnamese tourists dressed in traditional Thai costumes pose for a group photo during a visit to Wat Arun in Bangkok Yai district. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Authorities plan to start collecting a 300-baht fee from foreign tourists arriving in the country beginning in June, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

The money raised will be used to support visitors involved in accidents and develop tourist destinations, he said.

“Fees won’t be collected from foreigners with work permits and border passes,” said Mr Phiphat, adding that the country expects about 25 million tourist arrivals this year, compared with 11.8 million last year.

The proposal for a tourist fee was first considered last year and is subject to cabinet approval.

Tourism is a crucial sector in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy and contributed about 12% of gross domestic product before the pandemic.

Tourism spending is forecast to reach at least 2.38 trillion baht this year, said Mr Phiphat.

In 2019, the country welcomed a record 40 million arrivals, including more than 11 million Chinese.

