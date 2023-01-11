Section
Bomb kills defence volunteer in South
Thailand
General

Two others injured in attack on team that had just finished escorting teachers to school

published : 11 Jan 2023 at 18:58

writer: Waedao Harai

Bomb disposal officers examine the scene of an attack in Si Sakhon district of Narathiwat which left one defence volunteer dead and two others injured on Wednesday. (Photo: Waedao Harai)
NARATHIWAT: A territorial defence volunteer was killed and two others injured in a bomb attack followed by a shooting in Si Sakhon district of this southern border province on Wednesday.

The blast occurred on a local road at Ai Yaeng village Moo 3 in tambon Si Sakhon, said Pol Capt Sarawut Phumsurat, deputy investigation chief at the Si Sakhon police station, who was notified around 8.05am.

According to a police investigation, eight territorial defence volunteers were riding on four motorcycles on the way back to their base after escorting teachers to Ban Ai Yaeng School on Wednesday morning.

A roadside bomb suddenly went off when the fourth bike rode past. An unknown number of assailants then opened fire after the explosion.

The force of the explosion killed defence volunteer Hamdee Makasae, 38, and injured two others. The injured men — Sgt Manayee Samae, 38, and Suding Dorlor, 49 — were taken to a hospital.

The assailants also stole the gun of the dead volunteer. Police blamed insurgents for the attack.

