Transport Co to lease out some of its real estate assets

The state-run bus operator, Transport Co Ltd, is planning to lease out some of its real estate assets in Bangkok and Chon Buri in a bid to generate more income for the company, its managing director Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit said on Wednesday.

Mr Sanyalak was referring to four properties totalling 30 rai owned by Transport Co in Bangkok and Chon Buri, which are valued at 7.6 billion baht.

He said the company will accept bids from the private sector to develop two of the land plots this year -- a three-rai land plot near Fai Chai intersection in Bangkok Noi district, which is worth 428 million baht; and a 5-rai bus terminal in Chon Buri's Muang district worth 113 million baht.

He also said that Transport Co would start gauging the private sector's interest in the plots today. After that, Transport Co would accept submissions of terms of reference from interested parties before the actual bidding takes place some time in March or April.

"Transport Co plans to lease the sites to private companies with a 30-year concession," said Mr Sanyalak.

The two other properties which are not included in the bidding process this year are a 15-rai bus terminal in the Pin Klao area in Bangkok Noi district worth 4.6 billion baht and the 7.3-rai Bangkok Eastern Bus Terminal (Ekamai) on Sukhumvit Road in Klong Toey district. The plot is worth about 2.5 billion baht.

Mr Sanyalak said the company will relocate the Ekamai bus terminal to Bang Na district in a bid to reduce traffic congestion along Sukhumvit Road.

He added that the new terminal will be located close to BTS Bang Na station and have more room for more interprovincial services.

Transport Co will propose to its board of directors and before March this year to start accepting bids for the new terminal next year, he said.