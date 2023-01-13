Taxi fares hiked for first time in 8 years

Starting rate rises to 40 baht, meters need to be adjusted to reflect changes

A passenger hails a taxi in front of a shopping complex on Ratchadamri Road in Bangkok. (File photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The government has approved new fares for Bangkok taxis, starting at 40 baht for the first kilometre, up from the current rate of 35 baht.

The current rates have been in place for eight years, and taxi meters will each be adjusted to reflect the updated rates at two city locations beginning Monday.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) said drivers could have their meters adjusted at Bang Sue Grand Station, or Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal, until Feb 28.

The Transport Ministry officially raised the fare on Thursday for small and big taxis registered in Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Friday.

Mr Anucha said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had acknowledged the financial difficulty taxi drivers had endured amid inflation and other challenges over the years.

An announcement in the Royal Gazette on Thursday said the new fares for metered taxis start at 40 baht for the first kilometre, 6.50 baht/km for the 2nd to 10th kilometres, 7 baht/km for the 11th to 20th kilometres, 8 baht/km for the 20th to 40th kilometres, 8.50 baht/km for the 40th to 60th kilometres, 9 baht/km for the 60th to 80th kilometres and 10.50 baht/km for distances above 80km.

Any taxis that are called via a communication centre can charge a further 20 baht as a service charge.

The announcement also said that taxis registered at Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports are entitled to charge passengers an extra 50 baht.

Seksom Akaraphan, the deputy director-general of the DLT, said the department had informed taxi drivers that they must not exploit their passengers by illegally adjusting their meters for higher fare rates and must strictly follow traffic laws.

The DLT will introduce a traffic point system for taxi drivers as a means to maintain service levels and to punish drivers who violate the law, he added.