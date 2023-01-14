Stock manipulator on US wanted list arrested in Phuket

Peter Coker Jr, 54, a citizen of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, wanted by US for stock fraud and stock manipulation, is arrested in a hotel room near Surin beach in Thalang district, Phuket province, on Wednesday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A 54-year-old man wanted by the United States for allegedly stock manipulating and colluding in fraud has been arrested in Thalang district of Phuket province.

Peter Coker Jr, a citizen of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, was arrested on Wednesday in a hotel room near Surin Beach on the resort island province, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said on Saturday.

The arresting team was led by Pol Maj Gen Montri Khetkhan, commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), and the US Federation Bureau of Investigation.

Coker Jr was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on Dec 27, 2022, as he was on red and black notices issued by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for colluding in stock fraud, fraudulent manipulative securities trading and related offences.

The CIB chief said Coker Jr and other accomplices who were business partners had taken over an instant food company in the US in 2014, and they had planned to expand more company branches in a bid to bring their business into the US stock market.

In 2019, Coker Jr and his business partners managed to bring the company into the US market, and they had set the company’s public offering (IPO) price at US$1.25 US dollar before they hired some stock traders to manipulate shock prices of the company, said Pol Maj Gen Jirabhop.

On April 16, 2021, the company’s share price jumped to $12.99 per share, up to 939% of the opening price in just two years. The suspect and his accomplices had also transferred 3.5 million shares to nominees in the Macao Special Administrative Region of China. This made Coker Jr become a major holder of the firm, said the CIB chief.

Police track down the US-wanted stock manipulator to a hotel room in Phuket. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

The suspect had his accomplices had pulled a string behind the stock manipulation of the company, according to the US investigation.

The New Jersey Federal Court had issued arrest warrants for Coker Jr and his accomplices for colluding in stock fraud and shock manipulation. The offences were liable to a jail term of up to 20 years. Peter Coker Sr, the suspect’s father, and Mr James Patten were arrested in the US while Coker Jr had fled.

The FBI based in Bangkok later found that the suspect had fled to Thailand. The agency then sought cooperation from the CIB to help locate his whereabouts. Police investigation began tracking him down to a hotel in Phuket where they arrested him, said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop.

During questioning, the suspect admitted he was the man on the Interpol notices. He was handed over to the Criminal Court for legal proceedings.