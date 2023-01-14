Section
Chuvit: All 'Tuhao' reward money would go to hospitals
Thailand
General

Crusading former MP stands to receive more than B400m for helping expose Chinese gangsters

published : 14 Jan 2023 at 18:16

writer: Online Reporters

Former MP Chuvit Kamolvisit says “not a single baht” of any reward he receives in the Tuhao case would go into his pocket. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
Former massage parlour tycoon Chuvit Kamolvisit could see a reward of hundreds of millions of baht for exposing the activities of Chinese gangs in Thailand, but if he receives any money, the entire sum will go to hospitals, he says.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said earlier that Mr Chuvit is among those who would be eligible for a reward equal to 5% of the value of all assets seized from Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, the businessman at the heart of the scandal, and his associates. 

To date, authorities have seized some 5.3 billion baht worth of property, cars, cash and other assets, and Mr Somsak estimates the final total will reach 8.34 million. A 5% share would be 417 million baht.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mr Chuvit gave his “promise” that he would use the entire sum to benefit the Thai people by distributing it among hospitals nationwide.

“Not a single baht would enter my personal finances,” wrote the outspoken former MP.

Claiming that he set out to expose suspected Chinese gangsters and their enablers in government and law enforcement as a public service, Mr Chuvit acknowledged his own murky past, remarking that he was “reformed” and wished to “work for society without expectation of reward”.

Chinese businessman Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, right, in police custody on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

In November of last year, Mr Chuvit submitted documents to the Justice Ministry detailing alleged financial activities of Chinese triads in Thailand and fingered Mr Chaiyanat as the top player.

The prime suspect turned himself in to police on Nov 23 after the Bangkok South Criminal Court issued a warrant for his alleged involvement in the drug trade. He has denied all charges but remains in custody.

The suspected crime boss is now facing up to seven years in prison, but Mr Chuvit has maintained that investigations into his dealings must continue so that ultimate mastermind can be apprehended.

Police on Friday forwarded their investigation report to prosecutors concerning a narcotics and money laundering case brought against Mr Chaiyanat and scores of other suspects.

“I hope that the public will come out victorious in the case,” Mr Chuvit wrote. “This goes to show that when a wrongdoer is able to escape unpunished a hundred times, everything can come crashing down after a single mistake.”

