Centre to offer paid vaccination service to foreigner visitors

Paid coronavirus vaccination services for foreign visitors are now available at the Bang Rak Medical Centre in Sathon district, says the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Director-general Tares Krassanairawiwong said foreign tourists can choose between Pfizer for 1,000 baht or AstraZeneca for 800 baht.

A vaccination fee of 380 baht will be charged, he said, adding vaccinations are offered from Monday to Friday.

Those interested can call 02-286-2468 for more details, he said.

The centre also provides RT-PCR testing for 900 baht and antigen testing for 150 baht, Dr Tares said, adding services are certified by the Department of Medical Sciences.

Test results are provided online and certificates are issued in the Thai, English, Japanese and Chinese languages, he said.

The centre also offers testing services for large groups of up to 30 people, as well as on-site services, Dr Tares said.

He said the National Committee for Communicable Diseases agreed on Jan 12 that Covid-19 vaccination services would be made available for tourists who are willing to pay for them.

The committee has instructed the DDC to work with public health agencies and state hospitals, provincial public health offices and hospitals in tourist provinces to provide the service, he said.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday that an increase in Chinese tourist arrivals will benefit Thailand, as arrivals continue to pick up since China eased travel restrictions on Jan 8.

While health is an important matter, striking a balance with the country's economic needs is also necessary, according to Mr Anutin, who also serves as deputy prime minister.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Thailand welcomed a constant flow of Chinese visitors, who contributed a strong flow of revenue to the country, he said.

"My view is that Thailand has many strengths, including delicious food, excellent service and top-shelf amenities, and tourism is key to our economic recovery," he said.

There is no discrimination against Chinese tourists, he said, as all international visitors are subject to the same standard of Covid-19 screening.

The government last week abandoned a plan to revive the requirement for international visitors to show proof of Covid vaccination as they arrived in the country.

But visitors who are travelling to countries that require negative PCR tests -- China and India among them -- must have health insurance to cover their treatment costs if they test positive in Thailand.