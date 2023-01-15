Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting children

Giant tents collapse as a helicopter flies above a National Children's Day event venue in Tha Chang municipality in Muang district, Chanthaburi, on Saturday morning. (Screenshot)

The navy apologised for an incident that injured eight people – mostly children – when a helicopter flew above marquee tents, causing them to collapse onto a crowd in Chanthaburi province on Saturday.

The incident happened during a National Children's Day event in the Tha Chang municipality in Muang district on Saturday morning. A navy helicopter flew directly above three giant tents, sending powerful downdrafts that collapsed the structures.

Eight people were injured, including five children. Two injured adults and five children were treated and discharged from hospital shortly afterwards. A 58-year-old woman suffered a cut in her head and a broken neck, and was admitted to Phrapokklao Hospital in Chanthaburi.

Earlier the Tha Chang municipal office asked the navy's Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command to produce a helicopter show above the event venue.

RAdm Therdkiat Jitkaew, deputy commander of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, apologised for the injuries.

Navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin said navy commander-in-chief Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet was sorry about the incident and ordered the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command to offer financial aid and medical care to the injured people.