Over 7,800 people ordained to pray for ailing princess

People enter the monkhood in Ban Bueng district of Chon Buri province last Tuesday to make merit for the quick recovery of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

Between Jan 8 and 15, 7,813 people entered the monkhood nationwide to pray for the quick recovery of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, who is unconscious due to a heart problem, an official said.

Suthipong Juljarern, permanent secretary in the Interior Ministry, said on Sunday 7,813 people were ordained in 76 provinces during the period to make merit and pray for the rapid recovery of the princess. The cabinet resolved on Dec 27 that the Interior Ministry should organise the ordination nationwide for the sake of the princess's fast recovery.

According to Mr Suthipong, 7,703 people were ordained in 75 provinces from Jan 8 to 14, while on Sunday 110 more people entered the monkhood at Wat Phaya Phu in Muang district of Nan province, raising the total number of participants to 7,813. They would be remain in the monkhood for 15 days.

The mass ordination showed people's strong love and intention to pray for the quick recovery of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, Mr Suthipong said.

The princess passed out while she was training her pet dogs in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima at 6.20pm on Dec 14, 2022, according to the Royal Household Bureau.

Her Royal Highness was taken to Pakchongnana Hospital in the district to receive initial treatment under the advice of royal doctors. She was transported by helicopter to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after her condition was stabilised.

The princess's pets were being trained as they competed in the Thailand Working Dog Championship 2022 organised by the Royal Thai Army at the Military Dog Battalion in the district from Dec 10-19, 2022.

On Jan 8, the Royal Household Bureau stated that Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati remained unconscious. It quoted royal doctors as saying her unconscious state resulted from severe heart arrhythmia due to inflammation of the heart after a mycoplasma infection.