Long-haul trains moving to new hub

A train passes a level crossing at the busy Yommarat intersection in the Dusit district of Bangkok. Many long-haul trains are currently being moved from Hua Lamphong station to the Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal, formerly known as the Bang Sue Grand Station. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The number of long-haul trains departing and arriving at Hua Lamphong Station in Bangkok will be slashed starting from Thursday, according to the Department of Rail Transport.

Over 100 long-haul services bound for the North, Northeast and South currently depart from Hua Lamphong Station every day.

However, starting from Thursday, 52 special express, express and rapid services will depart from Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal, formerly Bang Sue Grand Station, instead.

The remaining 62 trips on "public service" trains, including excursion trains and subsidised long-haul services, will continue to depart from Hua Lamphong Station for the time being.

According to the DRT, the reduction in the number of services which originate and/or terminate at Hua Lamphong Station will help reduce traffic congestion in and around downtown Bangkok, as trains have to pass through a number of level crossings to reach the old rail hub, holding up traffic.

Between Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal and Hua Lamphong station, there are seven major level crossings, namely Pradipat, Na Ranong I, Sam Sen station, Nakhon Chaisri, Rajavithi, Sri Ayutthaya and Yommarat.

From Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal to Rangsit station, there are three railroad crossings at Wat Samian Naree, Bang Khen and Chaeng Watthana Road.

The decision to gradually move long-haul services to Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal is in line with the State Railway of Thailand's plan to turn the new station into the country's primary rail hub under the Transport Ministry's 20-year development strategy.

Pichet Kunadhamraks, DRT director-general, said the demand for train transport looks certain to increase in the future, so the development of Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal is necessary as there is simply not enough space in and around Hua Lamphong Station for future expansion.

Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal, on the other hand, sits on a vast plot of land and is well-equipped with facilities to handle ordinary trains, electric trains as well as high-speed trains.

"There will be fewer trains passing level crossings and causing traffic jams on many roads [once the terminal is fully functional]," he said.

Mr Pichet explained commercial, long-haul trains bound for the North and Northeast would head out of Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal and travel on the Bang Sue-Rangsit elevated rail tracks, which are regularly used by the Red Line electric commuter trains, albeit on dedicated tracks.

Meanwhile, public service trains bound for the North and Northeast originating from Hua Lamphong station will run on the ground-level tracks until they reach Wat Samian Naree, where they join the elevated Red Line track.

That said, because these trains run on dedicated tracks, inbound long-haul services will not stop at Bang Khen, Thung Song Hong, Laksi and Kan Kheha stations along the Red Line.

Passengers can exchange their tickets for rides along the Red Line to any of the four stations free of charge. "All they need to do is change trains," he said.

Mr Pichet said the long-haul commercial trains to the South would depart the Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal along the Red Line tracks going in the opposite direction to the northern and northeastern trains.