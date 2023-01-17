Tanker explodes, dock workers missing

The tanker Smooth Sea 22 burns at a dockyard on the Mae Klong river in Muang district, Samut Songkhram, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: EasternFireFighters)

SAMUT SONGKHRAM: Eight workers were missing and houses damaged after an empty oil tanker caught fire and exploded at a dockyard on the Mae Klong river in Muang district on Tuesday morning.

The explosion aboard the tanker Smooth Sea 22 was reported to police about 9.17am.

The tanker, which has a capacity of 6,500 deadweight tonnes, was undergoing regular maintenance at Ruammitr Dockyard in tambon Laem Yai. Its tanks were empty.

The explosion was heard and felt over a radius of several kilometres. Glass window panes in houses were shattered.

The Marine Department said about an hour later that the fire on the vessel had been brought under control. Eight dockyard workers were missing.

The department was investigating the cause of the fire.