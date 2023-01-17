Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Tanker explodes, dock workers missing
Thailand
General

Tanker explodes, dock workers missing

published : 17 Jan 2023 at 11:05

writer: Online Reporters

The tanker Smooth Sea 22 burns at a dockyard on the Mae Klong river in Muang district, Samut Songkhram, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: EasternFireFighters)
The tanker Smooth Sea 22 burns at a dockyard on the Mae Klong river in Muang district, Samut Songkhram, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: EasternFireFighters)

SAMUT SONGKHRAM: Eight workers were missing and houses damaged after an empty oil tanker caught fire and exploded at a dockyard on the Mae Klong river in Muang district on Tuesday morning.

The explosion aboard the tanker Smooth Sea 22 was reported to police about 9.17am.

The tanker, which has a capacity of 6,500 deadweight tonnes, was undergoing regular maintenance at Ruammitr Dockyard in tambon Laem Yai. Its tanks were empty.

The explosion was heard and felt over a radius of several kilometres. Glass window panes in houses were shattered.

The Marine Department said about an hour later that the fire on the vessel had been brought under control. Eight dockyard workers were missing.

The department was investigating the cause of the fire.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Dockyard explosion

Eight workers missing and houses damaged after an empty oil tanker catches fire and explodes on the Mae Klong river in Samut Songkhram province.

11:05
World

China's population shrinks for first time since 1960

BEIJING: China's population shrank last year for the first time in more than six decades, official data showed Tuesday, as the world's most populous nation faces a looming demographic crisis.

10:45
Thailand

Chinese tour agent dies in plunge from Pattaya hotel roof

CHON BURI: A Chinese tour agent died in an unexplained fall from the rooftop of a hotel in Pattaya late on Monday night, and police found indications that his third-floor room had been broken into.

10:16