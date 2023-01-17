Arts teacher accused of sexual abuse of students

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An arts teacher at a secondary school in Non Sung district has been dismissed and is being investigated after videos of him having sex with girl students went viral on social media.

Sawat Luecha, director of the Nakhon Ratchasima Office of the Secondary Education, said videos of the male teacher having sex with students were posted on social media on Jan 15.

Mr Sawat said he had set up a committee to investigate the teacher for alleged serious breach of discipline. The teacher had been temporarily dismissed pending the outcome.

He said the school and parents of the abused girls would file complaints with police.

Another committee had been set up to investigate the director of the school and determine whether what happened arose from neglect of duty on his part, causing damage to the school's reputation, Mr Sawat said.

The sex clips had generated a strong reaction among people in Non Sung district. About 10 girls were said to have been victims of the teacher.

After the scandal broke the teacher reportedly became stressed out. He stabbed himself in an apparent attempted suicide. He was rushed to Non Sung Hospital by neighbours and later transferred to Maharat Nakhon Ratschasima Hospital in Muang district, where he was still under treatment.

Sources said the teacher was aged 37 years and was head of the arts department. He also taught music and became close to his students, especially during lessons after school hours, and entered into sexual relationships with some of them.

Pol Col Sanchai Pisaiphan, Non Sung police superintendent, said that so far none of the girls' parents had filed complaints against the teacher.

However, based on the video posted on social media, police could investigate the teacher for alleged sex offences against students who were still minors.