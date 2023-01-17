New central station ready to roll

Starting from Thursday, 52 special express, express and rapid train services will depart from Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal instead of Hua Lamphong.(Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Moving almost half of all long-haul train services from Hua Lamphong Station to Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal will help the country realise its goal of turning the terminal into the biggest rail hub in Southeast Asia, says deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

The government also hopes that moving long-distance passenger train services to the terminal, formerly known as Bang Sue Grand Station, will cut back on trains passing level crossings and solve the traffic problem in Bangkok and neighbouring areas, she said on Tuesday.

Starting from Thursday, 52 special express, express and rapid services will depart from Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal instead of Hua Lamphong.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will open at least 18 ticket offices, located at the terminal’s MRT-connected pathways and exit door No.4 on the ground floor.

It has reserved 12 platforms for departures and arrivals of “commercial” long-haul trains to the North, Northeast and the South.

Four other platforms are designated for the SRT’s Red Line electric trains bound either for Rangsit or Taling Chan.

Passengers of the commercial trains disembarking at the terminal can use their long-haul tickets to board Red Line trains free of charge. The validity is up to a year.

For the time being, 62 “public service” trains, including excursion trains and subsidised long-distance services, will continue to depart from Hua Lamphong Station.

Passengers can check the departure timetable via the SRT Timetable mobile application (available for Apple and Android) or call the SRT Hotline at 1690, said Ms Rachada.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will provide free shuttle buses between Hua Lamphong and the new terminal starting on Thursday.

Six low-floor, NGV-powered buses will offer services with no stops in between the two points, said BMTA director Kittikan Chomdoung.

The service will operate from 4am to 11pm every day with the buses departing either station 30 minutes apart.