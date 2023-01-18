Arts teacher on 2 charges after student-sex videos posted

An arts teacher at a school in Non Sung district of Nakhon Ratchasima accused of having sex with girl students has been charged by police. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 37-year-old arts teacher at a state school in Non Sung district who stabbed himself after videos of him having sex with girl students went viral online has been charged with two related offences.

Pol Col Sanchai Pisaiphan, chief of Non Sung police, said on Wednesday that the teacher was summonsed to acknowledge charges of depriving girls aged over 15 years but below 18 of parental care and putting false information into a computer system.

The accused man had been treated for self-inflicted injuries and discharged from hospital, the district police chief said.

The teacher, whose name was not disclosed by police, has been dismissed and is being investigated after videos of him having sex with music students were posted on social media on Jan 15. The sex videos drew a barrage of criticism online and from people in Non Sung district. About 10 girls were said to have been sexually exploited by the teacher.

After the scandal broke, the teacher stabbed himself.

Pol Col Sanchai said Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Court had approved the suspect's detention for another 12 days so police could continue their investigation, and then allowed his release on bail.

The district police chief said investigators were confident they had sufficient evidence to prosecute the man.



