Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Malaysian 'swindler' faces extradition
Thailand
General

Malaysian 'swindler' faces extradition

Court approves request from China in connection with long-running pyramid scheme

published : 18 Jan 2023 at 19:47

writer: Post Reporters

The Criminal Court on Wednesday approved the extradition of a Malaysian businessman to China where he is wanted for operating a pyramid scheme and swindling people out of money.

Tedy Teow Wooi Huat, or Xiao Zhang, 52, was arrested in July last year for alleged money laundering during a raid on MBI Group, a company in Sadao district of Songkhla near the Thai-Malaysian border.

The arrest was made following an expanded investigation into online gambling activities in Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces — found to be linked with Mr Teow’s activities.

In September, the Chinese government, via the Chinese embassy in Thailand, submitted a request seeking to have the suspect extradited to stand trial in China.

According to Chinese authorities, Mr Teow is wanted for running a pyramid scheme between 2009 and 2020 that tricked people into investing and cheated them out of their money. The offence carries a maximum jail term of five years or more if the crime is extremely serious.

In considering the extradition request, the court said the request is in line with the Thai-Chinese extradition treaty and the statute of limitations has not expired.

It said the charge the suspect faces is neither political nor military-related and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The court decided to grant the extradition of Mr Teow, but said the extradition must wait 30 days before it can proceed. However, if the suspect cannot be extradited within 90 days or by the extended deadline, the suspect must be released.

Mr Teow’s lawyer, Juti Suanraksa, said his client would file an appeal of the extradition order.

Malaysian authorities are also seeking Mr Teow’s extradition to stand trial in Malaysia where he is wanted for fraud. They submitted a request to Thai prosecutors early this month.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

8-year-old Indian heiress becomes a nun

AHMEDABAD, India: An eight-year-old girl who stood to inherit a multi-million-dollar diamond fortune has instead been inducted as a nun in a strict religious order after renouncing worldly pleasures.

21:15
Thailand

China touts state-backed transport super-app

HONG KONG: China will soon launch a state-backed platform for transport that will include everything from ride-hailing to cargo trucking, road transport, railway, ferry and flight services, the state-run Beijing Daily reported on Wednesday.

20:41
Thailand

Cannabis bill sidelined again

The House of Representatives set a record on Wednesday when a meeting was adjourned after just 22 minutes due to a lack of quorum, stalling consideration once again of the contentious cannabis and hemp bill.

20:26