Free bus services between new terminal and Hua Lamphong

Six shuttle buses are ready to provide free services between Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal and Hua Lamphong station on expressway routes, starting on Thursday. Free bus services are also provided between the new terminal and Hua Lamphong on ordinary routes. (Photo: Transport Ministry Public's public relations office Facebook)

Free shuttle bus and ad-hoc bus services between Hua Lamphong station and Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal, formerly known as Bang Sue Grand Station, were launched on Thursday.

At Hua Lamphong, 62 trips on "public service" trains, including excursion trains and subsidized long-distance services, will continue to depart from this station.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has arranged free shuttle bus services on the route between Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal, formerly known as Bang Sue Grand Station, and Bangkok railway station, unofficially known as Hua Lamphong station, to support the departures of 52 long-haul trains at the new terminal, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Thursday.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) had decided to move almost half of all long-haul train services between Hua Lamphong to the new terminal to help the country realise its goal of turning the terminal into the biggest rail hub in Southeast Asia, she said.

BMTA director Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul said Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob had asked the SRT and the BMTA to work together to support long-haul train services involving 52 special, express and rapid services that have shifted to depart from Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal instead of Hua Lamphong station, starting from Thursday.

The SRT and the BMTA have complied with the minister's policy to provide free bus services in a bid to reduce impact on people.

Six shuttle buses have been arranged to provide services on expressways between Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal and Hua Lamphong station.

The BMTA has also arranged free ad-hoc bus services on normal routes to facilitate travellers on connected routes between the new terminal and other railway stations, including Sam Sen, Ramabhibodi Hospital, Yommarat and Hua Lamphong stations - with 10 non-air-conditioned and air-conditioned buses provided.

The bus services start from 4.30am to 11pm every day with the service frequency every 15 minutes. On Thursday alone, free shuttle bus services are provided from noon to 11pm, said Mr Kittikan.