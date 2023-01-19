Illegal migrant killed in Surat Thani crash

Six others injured when SUV headed for Malaysian border rear-ends truck

The wreckage of a Toyota Fortuner is seen after it struck a 22-wheel trailer truck in Tha Chana district of Surat Thani, killing one of the seven illegal migrants on board. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: One Myanmar national was killed and six others hurt when a Toyota Fortuner bound for the Malaysian border rear-ended a trailer truck in Tha Chana district in the early hours of Thursday.

The fatal crash occurred at kilometre marker 120 on southbound Highway 4, said a police officer at the Tha Chana police radio centre who was notified around 1.40am.

Police and rescue workers arriving on the scene found a badly damaged white Fortuner SUV with Bangkok licence plates. Its front had struck the back of a 22-wheel trailer truck.

One person was killed and six others injured and trapped inside the Fortuner. Rescue workers retrieved them from the wreckage. The driver fled the scene.

According to a police investigation, the vehicle was en route from Ranong province to the southern border, where the migrants were to be taken into Malaysia for jobs, when it rear-ended the trailer truck loaded with goods.

Police believe the driver, believed to be a Thai national, might have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The six surviving Myanmar nationals were handed over to immigration police to be deported back to their country.