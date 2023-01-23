Section
Railway crossing crash, 1 killed, 2 injured
Thailand
General

Railway crossing crash, 1 killed, 2 injured

published : 23 Jan 2023 at 10:05

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Police, rescuers and bystanders at the railway crossing where a pickup was hit by an express train and hurled into the embankment ditch in Songkhla's Chana district on Sunday. The pickup driver and his wife were injured. The driver's younger sister was killed. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
Police, rescuers and bystanders at the railway crossing where a pickup was hit by an express train and hurled into the embankment ditch in Songkhla's Chana district on Sunday. The pickup driver and his wife were injured. The driver's younger sister was killed. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A woman passenger died and a newly wed couple were injured when their pickup was hit by an express train at a railway crossing in Chana district on Sunday.

The accident occurred about noon on the railway crossing at Moo 1 village in tambon Paching, about 5 kilometres from Chana railway station. There is a stop sign with a strobe light at the crossing, but no barriers.

The four-door Narathiwat-registered Toyota pickup was hit in the middle by the express train No 37, heading for Sungai Kolok from Bangkok. The impact impelled the pickup off the crossing and down the railway embankment, ending up about 30 metres away, its right side caved in.

The three people in the pickup were injured - Yaya Manna, 35, the driver, and his wife Pathumma Salaebu, 33, who were in the front seats, and Nassami Manna, 33, the driver's sister, who was travelling in the back seat. Mr Yaya and Ms Pathumma were married on Friday.

The three were admitted to Chana Hospital, where Nassami was later pronounced dead.

Police were investigating, viewing recordings of security cameras to establish the cause of the accident.

