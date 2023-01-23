5 arrests, meth seized in Korat

Police and other drug suppression officials with the methamphetamine pills and crystal meth seized in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday. Five suspects were arrested. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Five suspected members of a drug ring were arrested and 81,040 methamphetamine pills seized in Muang district on Monday.

Pol Maj Gen Itthipol Nakkham, the provincial police chief, said the arrests stemmed from an investigation into sales of meth pills to youths in the province by small-time dealers.

The first suspect arrested was Paithoon Boonmak with 340 meth pills.

A man, Somkid Doomdeelang, and a woman, Nicha Daenkasai, were subsequently arrested with 30,700 meth pills and 42.4 grammes of cystal meth, or ice. Two cars were impounded for examination.

Police later arrested two other men, Kwan Puthapanom and Kampol Pootasaeng, with 50,000 meth pills and impounded a car and 50,000 baht cash.

In total, five suspects were arrested with 81,040 meth pills and 42.4g of ice and 3 cars and 50,000 baht cash impounded in the operation.