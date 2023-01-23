Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
5 arrests, meth seized in Korat
Thailand
General

5 arrests, meth seized in Korat

published : 23 Jan 2023 at 16:50

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Police and other drug suppression officials with the methamphetamine pills and crystal meth seized in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday. Five suspects were arrested. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
Police and other drug suppression officials with the methamphetamine pills and crystal meth seized in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday. Five suspects were arrested. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Five suspected members of a drug ring were arrested and 81,040 methamphetamine pills seized in Muang district on Monday.

Pol Maj Gen Itthipol Nakkham, the provincial police chief, said the arrests stemmed from an investigation into sales of meth pills to youths in the province by small-time dealers.

The first suspect arrested was Paithoon Boonmak with 340 meth pills.

A man, Somkid Doomdeelang, and a woman, Nicha Daenkasai, were subsequently arrested with 30,700 meth pills and 42.4 grammes of cystal meth, or ice. Two cars were impounded for examination.

Police later arrested two other men, Kwan Puthapanom and Kampol Pootasaeng, with 50,000 meth pills and impounded a car and 50,000 baht cash.

In total, five suspects were arrested with 81,040 meth pills and 42.4g of ice and 3 cars and 50,000 baht cash impounded in the operation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Poland ups pressure to send German-made tanks to Ukraine

WARSAW: Poland said Monday it would seek Berlin's permission to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but was prepared to do so without approval as Kyiv presses its allies for heavy weaponry.

23 Jan 2023
Thailand

Another corrupt cop

Police say another cop was involved in offering illegal police escort service through a tour operator to a Chinese tourist.

23 Jan 2023
Business

Sa Kaeo solar farm launched

SET-listed renewable power generation firm Super Energy Corporation has started operating a hybrid on-ground solar farm in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo, which promises an estimated internal rate of return of 13-15%.

23 Jan 2023