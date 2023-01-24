Unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 23 provinces

PM2.5 dust levels over the safe limit of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) were reported from areas in 23 provinces across the country on Tuesday morning, the Pollution Control Department said.

The 23 provinces were Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Phathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Phayao, Lampang, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Sa Kaeo, Rayong and Khon Kaen.



As of 7am, PM2.5 levels ranged between 20-73 µg/m3 in the North, 27-57 µg/m3 in the Northeast, 31-83 µg/m3 in the Central and the West, 25-64 µg/m3 in the East, and 7-24 µg/m3 in the South.



In Bangkok and nearby provinces, the PM2.5 levels were 41-81 µg/m3.



People are advised to reduce outdoor activities in areas with unsafe levels of PM2.5 dust and use protective gear as necessary.



Air pollution reports can be obtained on websites Air4Thai.com and airbkk.com as well as on Air4Thai and AirBKK apps.