Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Probe of Bang Sue new logo concludes
Thailand
General

Probe of Bang Sue new logo concludes

published : 25 Jan 2023 at 05:27

newspaper section: News

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

The "special" method used to hire a contractor for the nameplate and logo redesign of Bang Sue Grand Station was not appropriate, the probe into the issue has concluded.

Headed by Sorapong Paithoonpong, a deputy interior permanent secretary, the result of the probe into the 33-million-baht redesign project was revealed on Tuesday.

Unique Engineering and Construction Plc (Uniq) was hired for the redesign, following His Majesty the King's decision to rename the station as "Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal" in September last year.

According to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), it opted for a "special method" of bidding because the redesign work involved improving completed construction work that is still within its warranty period.

The special method, according to the SRT, was employed on account of the redesign requiring specific expertise.

On Tuesday, Mr Sorapong said that as far as the scope of the work was concerned, there was nothing amiss.

The SRT had complied with the proper regulations by subjecting the project to safety and engineering inspections and obtaining relevant certification. The bidding process was carried out properly.

However, the probe team felt the special method for hiring a contractor should have been dropped in favour of open bidding for the sake of transparency.

The probe also found that the budget earmarked for the project could have been cut by retaining certain characters from the old nameplate since they were in usable condition.

Even though the law allows for special methods, it applies to circumstances where a project requires particular materials that can only be supplied by a single company. "The project's urgency ... does not excuse the special method," he added.

The findings of the probe are not binding, and it is up to SRT whether to continue or review the project.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Events, talks to mark South Korea ties

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea is planning to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of its bilateral relationship with Thailand with a series of events throughout the year, according to South Korea's ambassador to Thailand, Moon Seoung-hyun on Tuesday.

07:08
Business

Warning issued for Bitcoin-related stocks

Investing in Bitcoin-related stocks remains very risky, analysts warned amid a rally in prices as inflation has begun to slow.

06:20
Business

AoT app to offer services beyond airports

The "Sawasdee by AoT" app, which provides airport and flight information, is set to offer an e-payment feature by April enabling tourists to pay for goods and services outside airports.

06:12