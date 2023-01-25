Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chuvit foreshadows fall of big online gambling figure
Thailand
General

Chuvit foreshadows fall of big online gambling figure

published : 25 Jan 2023 at 14:36

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Chuvit Kamolvisit talks to reporters in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Chuvit Kamolvisit talks to reporters in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit predicts the axe will soon fall on a "grey" business the former massage parlour tycoon alleges has been laundering money for a long established online gambling network.

Mr Chuvit made the call in a post on his Facebook account on Tuesday night.

He said that later this month a "grey" business organisation would be "dealt with" for laundering money for a top online gambling host operating in Thailand.

He said the host was a native of Songkhla province, had tens of billions of baht and had been in the online gambling business for a long time.

The man had bought three hotels in Tachilek, six houses in Poipet, an apartment building worth about 200 million baht and a hotel worth about 9 billion baht in England, according to Mr Chuvit.

He alleged that the man later bought a casino from a senator and that a person with the initial "N"  laundered his money. The two men had met through a retired actor, the former MP wrote.

He also wrote that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), police and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board had received the green light from authorities to act against the suspect business organisation.

According to Mr Chuvit, a warrant is out for the arrest of the Songkhla native for drugs crime, and the suspect was in London.

There would suppression of the online gambling business and money-laundering process at the national level, he wrote.

His Facebook post drew many comments, including one from Facebook user Panthawat "Nott" Nakwisut.

That Facebook user wrote that people should wait for the truth as to whether there was any money-laundering, and if he was innocent he would like Mr Chuvit to issue a correction for him.

For the time being, Mr Panthawat wrote, words coming from people were troubling him.

Mr Panthawat is the chief executive officer of the Kong Salak Plus online lottery platform. He flew to England last Friday for a break, saying it was needed after years of work. He denied he fled the country to escape legal action over suspicious money transfers.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Police chief orders probe into VIP escort service sold online

The national police chief has ordered an accelerated investigation into an unapproved police VIP escort and immigration service sold online, and promised criminal and disciplinary action against any officers found responsible.

17:09
Thailand

Defibrillators stolen from police traffic booths

Thieves have made off with 27 defibrillators kept at police traffic control kiosks throughout the capital city for use during medical emergencies.

16:55
Business

World’s biggest fund cuts more firms linked to Myanmar

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest, has dropped two companies from China and India for selling weapons to Myanmar, the Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday.

16:44