Collapsed part of Chiang Mai wall still awaits repairs

Thailand
General

Local residents fear further deterioration if action not taken before next rainy season

published : 28 Jan 2023 at 15:17

writer: Online Reporters

Chiang Mai residents are worried that little action has been taken to repair the fallen section of the historic Chang Phuak Gate months after its collapse. (Screen grab)
Residents living near the Chang Phuak Gate in the Chiang Mai city wall have expressed growing concern about the lack of restoration work despite a collapse four months ago.

Community members near the fallen section of the historic wall told reporters on Saturday that they were worried further deterioration would occur.

They pointed out that temporary supports and braces put in place immediately afterr the collapse on Sept 25 last year have begun to show wear, adding that no further repair efforts have been seen since the initial props were installed.

The collapsed section was built in 1957 to replace an earlier outer part of the ancient wall that surrounded the central area of the northern city.

Therdsak Yenjura, director of the archaeological conservation office, attributed the cause of the September collapse to soil that had absorbed too much water from rainfall. Over 10 metres of the wall fell during the incident.

Latest reports indicated that even the warning signs put up to caution pedestrians to stay clear of the unstable structure have begun to wear, with only two of the four signs put up remaining.

With a botanical festival approaching and the city expecting large crowds for the Songkran festival in April, local residents are urging officials to quickly restore the structure.

They said the damage could become worse and the entire section could fall, if left until the rainy season.

