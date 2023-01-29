Dept goes after black-smoke belchers to curb PM2.5 pollution

A boy plays a board game mapping out areas in Bangkok which are affected by PM2.5 pollution during an Action Day PM2.5 BKK activity held by City Hall to raise public awareness in tackling the fine dust issue. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Public transport vehicles are being checked more thoroughly for black smoke emissions to curb fine dust pollution in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, says the Pollution Control Department (PCD).

PM2.5 pollution levels are worsening in the capital and surrounding areas, and public transport vehicles that run on diesel engines are partly to blame, said Pinsak Suraswadi, the PCD director-general.

More roadside checkpoints have been set up jointly by traffic police, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Department of Land Transport to inspect trucks, public buses and other vehicles for any excess black smoke emissions.

Vehicles belching excessive levels of smoke would be suspended from use and their owners asked to fix the problem before they are allowed back on the road, he said.

From October last year to last Friday, joint checkpoints inspected 39,909 public transport vehicles in and around Bangkok. Of them, a total of 178 were found to emit smoke beyond the legal limit.

Of the 178 vehicles, 135 were trucks, 38 were public buses and five were chartered buses. Mr Pinsak said excessive black smoke emitters also are liable for hefty fines.

In total, 20 smoke checkpoints are up and running along the main and feeder roads in and around Bangkok.