Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
5th Thai-Lao bridge opens next year
Thailand
General

5th Thai-Lao bridge opens next year

published : 29 Jan 2023 at 08:11

newspaper section: News

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, right, and his then-Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh preside over a groundbreaking ceremony for the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Bung Kan province in October last year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, right, and his then-Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh preside over a groundbreaking ceremony for the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Bung Kan province in October last year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge is set to open early next year which should help boost Bueng Kan's economic prospects, says the government.

The mid-section of the bridge, the last jigsaw piece of the construction, is expected to be completed in the middle of this year, said deputy government spokeswoman Tipanan Sirichana on Saturday.

Once open early next year, the bridge will accelerate border exchanges and transform the province into a trading centre in the region, she said.

The area is also expected to boost trade in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), as it will speed up imports between Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, and China (Yunnan).

The bridge is served by a road that starts from the 123-kilometre marker of Highway 222 in Bueng Kan before joining with Highway 13 in Laos' Bolikhamxai. Work on the project started in 2020.

The fifth Thai-Lao friendship bridge is being built on a cable-stayed structure.

The construction cost is 3.6 billion baht, of which 2.5 billion baht comes from Thailand and the rest from Laos.

Ms Tipanan said the bridge will help facilitate transport over a distance of 150km from Thailand through to Vietnam via Laos. It is the shortest transport route from Thailand to Vietnam.

On Oct 28, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh jointly laid a foundation stone ceremony for the bridge.

The construction is 60% complete and proceeding faster than planned. The project is expected to open to traffic early next year, said Ms Tipanan.

The first four bridges over the Mekong River serve the Nong Khai–Vientiane, Mukdahan–Savannakhet, Nakhon Phanom–Khammouane, and Chiang Khong–Huay Xai routes.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Air force officer nabbed for snatching gold necklace

An air force officer snatched a one-baht weight gold necklace from a gold shop at a department store in Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi on Saturday - and was immediately detained by a police officer who happened to be in the area.

15:30
Thailand

3-airport high-speed rail link completion seen by 2029

The Don Mueang–Suvarnabhumi–U-Tapao high-speed railway, officially known as the High-Speed Rail Linking Three Airports Project, is in progress and expected to be completed by 2029, government deputy spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said on Sunday.

13:49
Business

US trade shifts on Covid and China tensions, but no 'decoupling' yet

US trade flows are realigning on the back of pandemic shocks and tensions with China, but efforts to reduce interdependence between the superpowers have not brought a swift decoupling.

13:34