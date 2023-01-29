Section
Air force officer nabbed for snatching gold necklace
Thailand
General

published : 29 Jan 2023 at 15:30

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Security camera footage shows an air force officer at a gold shop at a department store in Nonthaburi province on Saturday afternoon. The officer snatched a one-baht weight gold necklace and ran away, only to be immediately detained by a police officer who happened to be in the area. (Photo supplied)
An air force officer snatched a one-baht weight gold necklace from a gold shop at a department store in Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi on Saturday - and was immediately detained by a police officer who happened to be in the area.

Pol Maj Prawes Saengprom, an officer attached to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD's) sub-division 1, was inside the department store on personal business when he heard someone calling for help stopping a thief who had snatched a gold necklace from the gold shop, said Pol Maj Gen Saruti Kwaengsopha, the ATPD commander.

Pol Maj Prawes turned around and saw the man running past. He gave chase and, with help from another man, managed to catch the man with the gold necklace.

The thief was identified as Master Sergeant Suphan Insawang, 40, attached to the Royal Thai Air Force Academy.

He allegedly confessed he was addicted to online gambling and needed money. He also said he quarrelled with his wife so frequently that he wanted to land himself in jail to spite her.

M/Sgt Suphan was handed over to Pak Kret police for legal proceedings.

