Swede dies in road accident after first meeting with Thai girlfriend

Rescue workers and onlookers are seen at the scene of a fatal accident in Suvarnabhumi district of Roi Et on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Roi Et Saketnakhon)

ROI ET: A Swedish man died instantly when his motorcycle plunged into a roadside ditch days after his first meeting with the Thai girlfriend he met online.

The 50-year-old man was found dead in the ditch on Suvarnabhumi-Ban Dong Mai Road in tambon Thung Sri Muang of Suvarnabhumi district on Saturday afternoon.

Police rushed to the scene after being informed of the accident at about 2.30pm.

They found the man lying in the ditch with a broken neck and a deep gash in his right thigh. The motorcycle he rode was heavily damaged. It apparently hit a concrete sewer pipe in the ditch.

The man's heartbroken 27-year-old girlfriend, a native of Suvarnabhumi district, said she had met the Swedish man online two years ago and had kept in touch with him since.

The man had just taken leave from his work to visit Thailand. They met in person for the first time five days ago, she said, and had decided to get married.

The Swedish man was staying at the woman's house in tambon Jampakhan and her relatives were aware of their relationship.

After having lunch on Saturday, the man told her he would like to ride a motorcycle to take pictures of local areas. She warned him to ride safely.

Shortly afterwards she learned about the fatal accident that happened about six kilometres from her village.